Burial Date: November 14, 2022

At 79 years of age, after a 19-year, heroic fight with Parkinson’s Disease, James “Jim” Wray has passed away. Prior to enjoying retirement in Sarasota, FL, Jim was born in Batesville, Indiana to the late Edward and Frances Wray. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Charlene (Ruck), his loving daughters: Michelle (John) Swencki of Sarasota, Melinda (Mike) Lloyd of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, his beloved grandchildren: Camille, Gus, Carmella Swencki and Mallory and Charlie Lloyd.

He is also survived by William Wray, Barbara Wray Shinn, (and was p receded in death by the late Suzanne (Gary) Bovard) nieces, nephews, cousins, and loyal friends. Jim grew up in Ohio and in Kentucky.

He enjoyed playing Bellevue High School football, and as a senior, was nominated an All Star State Football Award. Jim obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics/Business Administration from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master of Arts Education degree from Northern Kentucky University while teaching. He served six years during the Vietnam War Era, retiring honorably as a Captain of the Ordinance Division of the United States Army. Jim held managerial positions during his 33-year career with Cincinnati Milacron Manufacturing in various divisions: technology, machine tool, and operations with semi conduction materials, while last leading as the company’s Corporate Human Resource Development Director. While there, he also volunteered and served as an elected Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Cincinnati United Way and was also a board member for Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates

In 1969, Jim was granted The Kentucky Colonel Award by Governor Louie B. Nunn. In 1995, Governor Brereton Jones, appointed Jim to membership of the Nominating Commission for the Kentucky Circuit Court. Jim was known for his unwavering support, positive attitude, advising abilities, and for having a natural ability to express warm, thoughtful sentiment and

words of wisdom. Jim led by example, and his graceful way of living remains an inspiration to his family.

Jim loved laughing and reading to his grandchildren, golfing as a member of the Stoneybrook

Golf and Country Club, sunbathing and watching a sunset at Siesta Key Beach with his daughters, eating too much vanilla ice cream, watching the Cincinnati Bengals, and rooting for Kentucky basketball.

He will be remembered as a dedicated husband, dad, pa pa, brother, uncle, and friend. A

celebration of life will be held on Nov. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. In lieu of flowers, Jim had expressed donation of choice be made to the Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Parkinson Place Center of Sarasota, and The Wounded Warrior Project.

