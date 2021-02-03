Obituaries » James Williams
James Williams
February 3, 2021
James Will Williams, age 69, of West Harrison, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired residential glazier at EJ Robinson/Andy’s Glass in Ohio. He was an outdoor person who loved to fish, play horseshoes and cornhole. He was a member of Cheviot Fire Association and Cheviot Eagles.
He was pre-deceased by his son-James Carl Williams and a brother-Arnold Ray Williams. He is survived by his wife- Marlene McDavid Williams. One son-Ian (Jamie) Kerfoot. Three daughters-April Williams, Megan (Michael) Leanza, and Amanda (Ryan) Rickey. Two sisters- Rosetta (Larry) Short and Freda Holmes. Twelve grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Visitation 10 – 11am Thursday, February 11, 2021 and funeral service 11am Thursday at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA.