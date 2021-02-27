Obituaries » James W. Ritter

Burial Date: March 6, 2021 St. Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs 6833 Four Mile Rd Camp Springs, KY 41059 March 6, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 81 times















On Saturday, February 27, 2021, James (Jim) Wilbert Ritter loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 70. Jim, born December 7,1950, was the son of Edwin and Vera (Wolfzorn) Ritter. Jim worked at General Electric, then retired from KAO brands. He was happily married for 47 years to Teresa (Dutle) Ritter and had two sons, Christopher (Jill) RItter and Nicholas (Jeannie) Ritter. Jim had seven beloved grandchildren, Isabella, Bailey, Callie, Mitchell, Ava, Emma, and Nora. Jim had a passion for raising rabbits, quail and making homemade wine. He was an avid lover of hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marilyn Ritter, brother-in-law Denny Hug and two nephews, Zachary Heringer and Mitchell Kramer. Jim was one of thirteen children. His siblings include Judy (Dick Mize) Ritter, Stanley (Donna) Ritter, Connie (Mike) Glaser, Mary Jo (late Denny) Hug, Charlotte (Pat) Walsh, Johnny (Kelly) Ritter, Paul (Barb) Ritter, Helen (Jerry) Heringer, Thelma (Brian) Donoghue, Carolyn (Larry) Linkugel, Kathy (Jim) Kramer, and Linda (Tim) Comer. He was also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Camp Spring at 10:00 AM. The Memorial Mass can be viewed via live stream on FACEBOOK at St. Joseph Parish Camp Springs. Covid-19 restrictions apply, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Joseph Camp Springs Church, 6833 Four Mile Pike, Camp Springs, KY 41059. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.