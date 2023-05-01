Obituaries » James W. Lykins

Burial Date: May 5, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015 May 5, 1 - 2 p.m.

James Warren Lykins, 54, of Walton, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023. He was born August 22, 1968, a son of the late James Lykins and Bonnie Martin. James was a loving father and husband, devoted grandpa, and precious son. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lykins of Walton; mother, Bonnie Martin; children Bonnie (Ryan) Emery of Indiana, James Lykins of Falmouth, Billy Lykins of Walton, John (Brittany) Carpenter of Indiana, Sheila (Michael) Hornsby of Florence, Joyce Ann (Tony) Lawson of Georgetown, William (Nicole) Bevins of Ohio; 18 grandchildren; siblings Ronald Bach, Melissa Kleinwatcher, Timothy Bach, Tabitha Bach, Billy Bach, Holly Bach. A visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve James’ family.