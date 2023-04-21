Obituaries » James W. Fell

Burial Date: April 26, 2023

James William Fell, 76, of Cold Spring, passed away on April 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas, KY. He was born May 24, 1946 in Zanesville, OH. Jim attended Maysville High School and worked as a Director for the Social Security Administration’s Office of Hearings and Appeals. He loved his cruises and traveling where he could relax and read a good book. Jim liked to play golf and always rooted for the Cincinnati Bengals. James is survived by his loving spouse Diana, two step daughters, Lori (Chris) Stover of Williamstown, KY, Erin (Colin) Copes of Alexandria, KY; Grandchildren, Madison, Tristan, Megan, Matt and Michelle; Great-Grandchildren, Isaac, Ian, Harlon and Ivy. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Main Street Church, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am with Bill Edwards, officiating.