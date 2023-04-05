Obituaries » James W. Doane

Burial Date: April 10, 2023

James W. Doane, 70, of Florence, Kentucky, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Doane. James is survived by his dear mother, Betty Silkwood and his son, Robert Doane. James worked for Landstar Trucking Company as a truck driver for more than 30 years. As a truck driver, he drove throughout North America earning many awards for his safety miles. James was a member of the Boone-Union Masonic Lodge #304 for nearly 50 years. He loved going to the Florence Speedway, fishing, and camping. A visitation will take place on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Rice Cemetery, Union, Kentucky.