James Wallace Allen, 65, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Bornin in Covington, KY, April 18, 1957, he was the son of the late James and Janet Allen. James enjoyed camping, fishing and working with HAM and CB Radios. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter: Shawna Allen; sister: Wanda Smith and grandson: Hunter Allen. James is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years: Sandy Allen; sons: Jimmy Allen, Emanuel Allen, Mikey Allen, Derrick (Jamie) Allen, Ryan (Ariel) Allen and Dillion Allen; daughters: Kanessa (Adam) Breeden and Mindy Allen; sister: Vickie (Tony) Dicus; numerous grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.