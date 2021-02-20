Obituaries » James Tipton

Burial Date: February 26, 2021 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, KY Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















James “Jay” Tipton, 86 of Newport, Kentucky passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was a member of Love and Faith Fellowship Church in Newport, Kentucky. Jay enjoyed spending time with his family and loved playing with his grandchildren. He retired from Redken/Loreal and spent a lot of his leisure time flea marketing. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Eva Tipton (nee: Hurd); children Ruby Colston and Patricia Jarvis; grandchildren Jeremy, Mandy, Casey, Justin, Sean, Rachel, Donovan and Jonny; great grandchildren Keegan, Charlie, Cameron, Casey Jr., Isaac, Lena and Josalyn; siblings Glen Tipton and Violet Popp; many extended family members and friends. Jay is preceded in death by his son Kenneth Tipton. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Love and Faith Fellowship Church, 720 York Street, Newport, KY 41071. Graveside services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:30pm. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Jay’s family.