Union – James Thomas Pichotta, 74 years of age, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Jim was born in Covington, Kentucky to his late parents, Martin James and Juanita Landrum Pichotta. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Pichotta; his sister, June Lauer; and brothers, Clarence “Pee-Wee” Garman, William “Billy” Garman, and Richard “Dickey” Pichotta. Left to mourn Jim’s passing are his children, Jeff Pichotta (Mindy), Jason Pichotta (Maria), Tracia Colwell (George), and; his companion of many years, Barb Trauth; his sisters, Jeanette Conway, Gail Connelly, and Patty Scharstein; and 15 grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and working around his farm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 10272 US 42, Union, KY 41091, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.