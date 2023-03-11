Obituaries » James T. Kellinghaus

Burial Date: March 16, 2023

James (Jim) T. Kellinghaus the Halloween Man, 68 years old of Bellevue, KY passed away at his home. Jim was the loving husband of Diana Kellinghaus (nee Barker). Loving and goofy father of Stephanie Vice (Russell Ashcraft), Joshua Kellinghaus and goddaughter Jessika Niehaus. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joe Kellinghaus, Randy Kellinghaus, and Dianne Conklin. Preceded in death by his Parents Robert and Margaret Anne Kellinghaus and his brothers Tom and Rob, and sister n law Lois. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Service will follow at 6:00 pm.