A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » James T. Kellinghaus

Print

James T. Kellinghaus

March 11, 2023

Burial Date: March 16, 2023

Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 March 16, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 105 times

James (Jim) T. Kellinghaus the Halloween Man, 68 years old of Bellevue, KY passed away at his home. Jim was the loving husband of Diana Kellinghaus (nee Barker). Loving and goofy father of Stephanie Vice (Russell Ashcraft), Joshua Kellinghaus and goddaughter Jessika Niehaus. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joe Kellinghaus, Randy Kellinghaus, and Dianne Conklin. Preceded in death by his Parents Robert and Margaret Anne Kellinghaus and his brothers Tom and Rob, and sister n law Lois. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Service will follow at 6:00 pm.



© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.