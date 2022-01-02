Obituaries » James T. Brewer

Burial Date: January 7, 2022 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Jan. 7, 5 p.m.

James Thomas Brewer Sr., 82, passed away on January 2, 2022 at his home in Highland Heights, KY. Tom the retired owner of Brewer Roofing & Construction and a local musician. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Tom coached Football, Baseball, Track and Basketball at Dayton, Bellevue, Glen Este and Amelia High Schools. He also Boxed at the Fenway Club and was a Black Belt Instructor. He was preceded in death by his daughter Pamela Mae Tolliver, sisters Marion Hopkinson and Beverly Ann Grubbs, brother Paul Wayne Brewer and his parents James Gardner Brewer and Maudie Belle Brewer. Tom is survived by his sons James T. Brewer Jr. and Travis (Katie) Gardner Brewer, sister Linda Josephine McCormick. Tom is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, followed by a Funeral Ceremony at 5pm. Memorials are suggested to Dayton High School 200 Greendevil Ln. Dayton, Ky 41074.