James S. Wood

Burial Date: July 30, 2020 Mother of God Cemetery Covington, KY July 30, 3 p.m.

James Steven “Steve” Wood, 75, of Williamstown, formerly of Latonia, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. Steve graduated Holy Cross High School in 1963 and later worked as a fraud investigator for Hamilton County. Preceded in death by his parents Holbert and Mary Wood.

Survived by his brothers David C. Wood of San Francisco and Garry Wood of Amelia; and his sister Cindy Williams of Latonia.

Graveside service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3 PM at Mother of God Cemetery, Covington. Memorials to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.