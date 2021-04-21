Obituaries » James Roland

James “Peanut” Roland, 80 of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He loved to watch Dirt Late Model Racing and was an avid Flea Marketer. Peanut retired from Ford Motor Company after nearly 40 years. He is survived by his children James “Nute” Roland, Mike “Mickey” Roland, Debbie (Dave) Roland, John (Vicky) Roland, Charlette (Jesse) Lay and Glenn (Velora) East; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings Butch Arhman, Elmer Arhman, Mary Walker and Sue McNabb; many extended family members and friends. Peanut is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Roland. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 5 pm until 8 pm. The Funeral Service for Peanut will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11 am. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.