Obituaries » James R. Huff

Burial Date: August 9, 2021 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Aug. 9, 2 p.m.

Huff, James Ray,32 of Covington, Ky. passed away on August 4,2021 at his home. Jim was a concrete Technician Supervisor. He is preceded by his Father; James Ray Huff Sr. Jim is survived by his Mother; Christy Klopfer, Stepfather; John Bowman, Daughters; Chloe Stratton, Brooklynn Huff, Kiley Huff, Ashtyn Huff, Makynlee Huff, Brothers; Matthew Huff, Daniel Huff, Sisters; Chrysta(Stephen)Humphrey, Destinee(Erik)Whitworth, Madison Huff. Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday August 9, 2021 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.