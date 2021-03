Obituaries » James R. Dornbusch, Jr.

Burial Date: March 25, 2021

Dornbusch, James Robert Jr., 79, of Erlanger, Ky. Passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. James was an Engineer for CSX Railroad and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He is preceded by his Parents; James and Frances Dornbusch Sr. James is Survived by his Wife; Dorothy Dornbusch, Son; James R Dornbusch III, Daughters; Lisa Dornbusch, Tricia Dean, Brother; Nick Dornbusch, Sister; Kathy Cunningham, 8 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, March 26, 2021 from 11:00 – 1:00 at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere, Ky. Service will follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be at St. Johns Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Ky.