James R. Deters

Burial Date: May 19, 2021

James R. Deters , 90, of Edgewood passed away peacefully Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. Jim was born in Covington, KY on February 22, 1931 to the late Gilbert & Hermina (Bogenschutz) Deters. Jim was a veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Barton 722. While serving on the Barton it had been attacked several times, once by a mine blowing a 50-foot hole in the side killing numerous sailors. While serving in the Navy he traveled around the world twice. Jim was a CPA and worked for the IRS as a Computer Specialist. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Deters (Betty), and sisters Helen Jean Frisch (Jack), Mary Jane Geise (Tom) and a nephew Bob Geise. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Deters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 19, from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at St. Pius X Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery with full military honors. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made in the form of Masses.