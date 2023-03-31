Obituaries » James R. Brown

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: April 5, 2023 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, Kentucky 41015 April 5, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 44 times















James “Jim” Ronald Brown, age 84, of Covington, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at his home. He was a US Army Vietnam War Veteran, member of Calvary Baptist Church, a mason at the Grand Lodge of Kentucky F & AM, owner of the Brown’s Barber Shop for over 50 years, a Karate instructor and 7th Degree Black Belt. He loved the outdoors, including boating, scuba diving, traveling and fishing. He was an accomplished banjo/guitar musician who enjoyed performing bluegrass gospel music with his friends. He was a classic Corvette enthusiast who enjoyed attending car shows. He was pre-deceased by his parents- James and Elizabeth Brown, wife-Roselee Brown, brother-Jerry Brown, nephews-Charles “Chuckie” Brown, Gerald Brown and dear friend-Edna Kittrell and was survived by his sister- Sylvia Brown Schulker, many nieces, nephews, many close friends and customers of the Brown’s Barber Shop. Visitation will be 11-12 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023 followed by Funeral 12 pm Wednesday at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Williamstown, KY. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Lousiville, KY 40223 or St. Elizabeth Hospice.