James R. “Jim” Beasmore, 85, of Edgewood, passed away on May 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. Jim was a retired Division Controller with the Square D Company and owned a packaging company franchise, P.k.g.’s. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Robert Beasmore and Emily Griffith. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Randi Besseberg Beasmore as well as sons Kevin (Lea) Beasmore and Kyle (Lori) Beasmore, daughters Karen (Bob) Townsend and Kari (the late Matthew) Wade, grandchildren Nick (Lindsay) Beasmore, Chris Beasmore, Holden Wade, Aaron Wade, Katrina Townsend, Leslie (Randy Hunt) Townsend, Carson Beasmore, Brooklyn Beasmore and a great-grandson, Remington Hunt. A celebration of his life will be held by the family. Memorials are suggested to the Vesterheim Museum P.O. Box 379 Decorah, IA 52101. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell is serving the family.