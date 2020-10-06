Obituaries » James R. Angel, Jr.

James “Jim” R. Angel, Jr., of Florence, KY passed away suddenly at the age of 56 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jim Angel was a true outdoorsman. He inherited this love from his father and passed it on to his daughters and nephews. One of his proudest moments was when Maggie shot her first buck at the age of 11. Jim spent many hours hunting and fishing with his life-long best friend, Doug Lepping. He also loved spending time kayaking and hunting for treasures with his beloved wife, Laurie. When not outdoors, Jim could be found scouring flea markets, yard sales, and auction sites looking for additions to one of his many collections, or preparing gourmet meals for his hound dog, Cooper.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Angel and parents Dr. James R. Sr. and Justine (nee: Arnett) Angel. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 33yrs., Laurie (nee: Spencer) Angel and daughter, Maggie Angel. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Jennifer (Robert) Oppenheimer and Julie (Brian) Donoghue, along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY.