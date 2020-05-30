Obituaries » James Plummer

Services are private.

James Plummer, 86, of Taylor Mill, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. James was a retired Mechanic, member of Falmouth Wesleyan Church and an Air Force Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Mable Plummer in 1988, his second wife Ruby Aulick Plummer in 2017; his parents Alfie and Ruth Plummer and brothers Lee, Allen and John and sister Rose.He is survived by one son- Rusty A. (Paula) Plummer and four daughters- Melony Y. Gaines, Tamela L. Tracy, Anita R. White and Margo E. DeNuccio; Two brothers- Alfie and Robert Plummer; Three sisters- Jane, Ruthann and Christy. Sixteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and thirteen great, great grandchildren.

Visitation from 10 am – 12 noon Thursday, June 4th followed by private funeral services all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 214 West Southern Ave., Latonia, Ky. Burial at Floral Hills Cemetery.

Memorials to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Ky 40223 or Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Ky 41076.