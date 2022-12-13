Obituaries » James Penick

Burial Date: December 19, 2022 5245 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Dec. 19, 8 p.m.

James “Jimmy” Penick, age 78, of Independence, passed away Tuesday afternoon at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was owner and operator of Penick Trucking and ended his career at Palmer Paving. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. Jimmy taught diesel mechanic and auto body for many years at the Vocational School. He sponsored softball teams at Softball City. He is survived by his daughter-Melanie Penick, one sister-Bonnietta Grizzell, four grandchildren-Rachel and Dillon (Jackie) Schoborg, Alexander James and Michael Sturgeon; four great-grandchildren-Andrew Wagner, Mya Schwartz, Wyatt and J.D. Schoborg and daughter in-law Jessica Sturgeon Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Jimmy was pre-deceased by his son Brent Sturgeon, his two brothers-Amer and Milton Penick, and two sisters-Joyce Battaglia and Mary Lou Graham. Memorial Gathering 6 – 8 pm with a Celebration of Life beginning at 8 pm Monday, December 19, 2022 and all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE.