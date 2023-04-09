Obituaries » James P. Robinson

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: April 14, 2023 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Lane Williamstown, KY 41097 April 14, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 15 times















James “Jim” P. Robinson, 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Jim was the son of the late Richard and Willena Robinson.

He was born on May 19, 1939, in Covington, KY. Jim grew up in the Covington and Erlanger area and graduated in the 1957 class at Lloyd High School. He began his career in sales and retired from PMC in Northern Kentucky. Jim enjoyed spending time at the beach, golfing, sail boating and he loved to eat. He and his wife, Sharon were fortunate to be able to travel many places all over the world together. Jim loved his family with his whole heart. One of his most favorite things to do was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were dear to his heart and his pride and joy. Jim was a kind man who would light up a room with his laughter and sense of humor. He will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding him in death were his parents Richard and Willena Robinson.

Those left here to carry on his great legacy are his loving wife of 29 years, Sharon Robinson; children Kenneth (Amy) Robinson, Daphne (William) Kornblum, Amanda Noling; grandchildren Brittany (Joel) Bramlage, Joshua (Tyler) Kornblum, Shawn Kornblum, Hannah Kornblum, Ashley (Mike) Quinn; great grandchildren Lydia, CJ, Ezra, Leighton, Zora; brother Arnold (Martha) Robinson; special uncle Bennie Ray Adams; nephew Andrew (Terry Jactco) Adams; two nieces; great nephew Bryson Adams and his beloved goldendoodle, Buddy.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North 205 Eibeck Ln., Williamstown, KY 41097 with full military honors rendered.