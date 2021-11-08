Obituaries » James P. Delaney

Delaney, James Patrick,47 of Villa Hills, KY. passed away on November 8, 2021. James was a self employed Handyman. He is survived by his Parents; Kevin and Nancy Delaney, Brothers; John Kevin Delaney Jr., Robert Edward Delaney, Thomas Aloysius Delaney, Sister; Maureen Elizabeth Delaney. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.