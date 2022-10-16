Obituaries » James P. Ballard

James Phillip Ballard, 63, of Elsmere, KY passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elsmere, KY. Phillip was born on January 21, 1959, in Covington, KY to James and Patricia Latimer Ballard.

Phillip was a graduate of Simon Kenton High School and worked in manufacturing. He worked for BAWAC in Florence, KY for nearly 30 years. Phillip was a funny guy who would always make people laugh with his amusing sense of humor. He loved the 70’s and 70’s music, especially his Pink Floyd. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends who will miss him greatly.

Preceding Phillip in death is his mother, Patricia Ballard.

Phillip leaves behind his father, Jim (Sally) Ballard, one brother, Rodney (Beverly) Ballard, one sister, Susan (Don) Stewart; many nieces, nephews, and friends who knew and loved him.

Phillip will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Services for Phillip will be held at the convivence of the family.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Phillip’s name to BAWAC 7970 Kentucky Drive Florence, KY 41042.