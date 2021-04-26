Obituaries » James O'Brien

Burial Date: May 1, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 May 1, 1 p.m.

James “Jake” O’Brien, 78 of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Dr. John and Ann O’Brien. Jake enjoyed golfing, fishing, boxing and being in the outdoors. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren play football and would be happy to tell you about them. Jake proudly served his country in the United States Army. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jake is survived by his children James “Jimmy” Thomas O’Brien (Michele), Joseph “Joey” Martin O’Brien, Jennifer O’Brien Corts, Michael John O’Brien (Ariel) and Robert Ross O’Brien; grandchildren Jake, Ali, Lydia, Alexander (Kelsey), Maya, Jack, Mitchell, Mikko and Rosalie; great grandchild Jude; siblings Bea, Ellen, John, Terry, Sheila, Ann, Matt and Tessie; his beloved cat Charlie; family friend Tim Corts; many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and friends. Jake is preceded in death by his siblings Denny, Patrick, Kevin and Mary. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11 am until the time of Catholic Blessing at 1 pm followed by military honors.