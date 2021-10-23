Obituaries » James Miller

Services times to follow Monday.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















James “Jim” Miller, 60 of Burlington, passed away October 23, 2021. Jim was born October 8, 1961 in Florence, KY to the late James and Eula Miller. Jim had worked for 16 years in Marketing and Sales for Ryan Homes. He was an avid UK fan and a passionate volunteer at the Isaiah House. He was a talented musician and played an excellent trumpet. Jim was also very active at Burlington Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, singer in the choir, and numerous other groups.

Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years: Lisa Miller, son: Evan Miller, daughter: Lauren Miller, sisters: Linda McClaskey and Bonnie Sue Voskuhl, and numerous other family and friends.

Services times to follow Monday.