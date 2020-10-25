Obituaries » James Meiman

Burial Date: October 30, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

James Meiman, 70, of Covington, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his residence. He was a retired HVAC repairman. James was an Air Force Veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post #203 in Latonia, Fr. Kehoe #1764 Knights of Columbus in Ludlow and National Technical Honor Society and was a Kentucky Colonel.

He was pre-deceased by a brother-Charles and a sister-Sandy Howell. He is survived by his wife-Sandy Crawford Meiman, four sons-Shawn (Alisa) Meiman, Christopher (Erin) Meiman, Matthew (Katie) Meiman and Chase (Brandi) Meiman; two brothers-Robert and William Meiman; two sisters-Margie Stevens and Carol Tableing; four grandchildren-Gavin, Sam, Gracie, Sawyer and one on the way.

Visitation 12-2pm Friday, October 30, 2020 with Memorial Service at 2pm Friday (limited space available) at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA .

Burial Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials to American Lung Association, 10168 Linn Station Road, Suite 100, Lousiville, Ky 40223

FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED