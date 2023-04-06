Obituaries » James M. Dickerson

Burial Date: April 15, 2023 Burlington Baptist Church 3031 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005 April 15, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 14 times















It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James ‘Matthew’ Dickerson of Hebron, KY, on April 6, 2023, at the age of 46. Matt was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Matt was born on July 24, 1976, in Covington, Kentucky. He grew up in a close-knit family and was a loving family member to all. Matt enlisted in the U.S. Army directly after graduating from Boone County High School and spent 4 years serving his country. Once he returned home, he went on to have a successful career as the owner of Dickerson Building and Remodeling.

Matt was a devoted father who always put Emma first. He loved spending time with his daughter Emma and was committed to sharing her passions like animals and golf.

In his free time, Matt enjoyed hunting, building, and spending time with his friends.

Matt will be remembered for his big heart, passion for life, and unwavering love for his daughter.

Matt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Dorothy Mae Dickerson, and his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Helen Poland.

Matt is survived by his daughter, Emma Mae Dickerson; his mother, Carolyn S. Dickerson; his father, James (Pamela) Dickerson and; his siblings, Andrea (David) Baker and Michelle (David) Schimpff, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15th, at Burlington Baptist Church at 12:00PM, with a public visitation starting at 10:00AM. Graveside service and Burial will be immediately following at Paint Lick Baptist Church in Warsaw, KY. All are invited to join us in celebrating Matt’s life.