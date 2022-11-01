Obituaries » James M. Campbell

Burial Date: November 4, 2022

James “Jimmy” Melton Campbell, age 59, of Alexandria passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Clara Campbell; two brothers, Adam (Chrissy), and Ben (Gina) Campbell; sister, Patty Thomas. Visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorial donations may be sent to the Alexandria United Methodist Church 8286 West Main Street Alexandria, KY 41001.