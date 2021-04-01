Obituaries » James M. Barnes

Burial Date: April 7, 2021

James M. Barnes of Florence passed away on April 1, 2021 at the age of 84. James is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Emma Barnes (Davidson); daughters, Linda Johnson, Zeoshal (Greg) Brinkman, Tammy Barnes; grandchildren, Jimmy (Dana) Barnes, Jeremy (Julie) Johnson, Justin (Eileen) Brinkman, David Johnson, Jami (Chris) Stoffel, Kayla (Blake) Bagshaw, Cody (Troy) Barnes, Austin (Minna) Barnes-Waibel; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Stoffel, Jack Barnes, Aiden Stoffel, Boston Brinkman, Riley Johnson, Ian Stoffel, Reagan Johnson, Emma Barnes-Waibel, Teagan Brinkman, James Barnes-Waibel, Grayson Bagshaw, Luca Barnes-Waibel, Adam Crabtree, Brianna Crabtree and Gavin Crabtree. He was preceded in death by his son, James A. Barnes; grandson, Waylon Barnes; siblings, Gladys, Warren, Walter, Bill, Beacher, Samuel, Simon, Ernest, Robert, Lester; and his parents, Jenning and Zeoshal Barnes.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.