James M. Barnes
April 1, 2021
Burial Date: April 7, 2021
Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 April 7, 1 p.m.
James M. Barnes of Florence passed away on April 1, 2021 at the age of 84. James is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Emma Barnes (Davidson); daughters, Linda Johnson, Zeoshal (Greg) Brinkman, Tammy Barnes; grandchildren, Jimmy (Dana) Barnes, Jeremy (Julie) Johnson, Justin (Eileen) Brinkman, David Johnson, Jami (Chris) Stoffel, Kayla (Blake) Bagshaw, Cody (Troy) Barnes, Austin (Minna) Barnes-Waibel; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Stoffel, Jack Barnes, Aiden Stoffel, Boston Brinkman, Riley Johnson, Ian Stoffel, Reagan Johnson, Emma Barnes-Waibel, Teagan Brinkman, James Barnes-Waibel, Grayson Bagshaw, Luca Barnes-Waibel, Adam Crabtree, Brianna Crabtree and Gavin Crabtree. He was preceded in death by his son, James A. Barnes; grandson, Waylon Barnes; siblings, Gladys, Warren, Walter, Bill, Beacher, Samuel, Simon, Ernest, Robert, Lester; and his parents, Jenning and Zeoshal Barnes.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.