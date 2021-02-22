Obituaries » James M. Barbara

Services are private.

James M. Barbara, 98, passed away on February 22, 2021 at his home in Cincinnati, OH. Jim was the Owner/Operator of the Benjamin Hey Co. in Cincinnati. He was a WWII Army Veteran. Music was Jim’s life. He played the clarinet and the saxophone. Jim played the clarinet with multiple bands. Jim is survived by his wife Helen A. (Schork) Barbara, his daughters Kristine (Ray) Huguley, Tammy Barbara, Theresa (Robert) Sluscher and Trisha (Kenny) Grau, his sons Tom (Ann Stinson) Barbara and Tim (Carol) Barbara, his grandchildren, Danny Routzan, Emily Routzan, Christopher Hamburg, Michael Hamburg, Brett Barbara, Bridget Barbara, Benjamin Barbara, Will Grau, James Grau and Nina Grau and a great-grandson, Ryan Routzon. Jim is also survived by his step-children; Robert (Joann) Bollmann, Mary Bollmann, Virginia (Keith) Hubbard, Theresa (Bill) Dumford and the late Joseph Bollmann, 16 step-grandchildren and 29 step great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Private for the family only at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cincinnati, OH. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Xavier High School 600 North Bend Road Cincinnati, OH 45224, St. Rose Catholic Church 2501 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45202, or the New Horizon Band. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.