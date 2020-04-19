Obituaries » James L. Sharpe

James (Jim) L. Sharpe, 72, of Florence, KY, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 bathed in the love, prayers, and support of his family. He was dearly loved and respected for his boundless faith and devotion to family.

Born October 23, 1947 in South Bend, IN, he attended Notre Dame High School in Niles, IL and graduated in 1966. He attended the University of Tennessee-Martin before marrying the love of his life on July 4, 1970.

He was a devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary. He was an avid golfer, and nothing made him happier than 18 holes with his family and friends. Jim had a love of airplanes and spent many nights flying on his flight simulator and attended many airshows with his family. He spent the last 7 years traveling with his friends and family knowing no limitations, even getting to visit the beaches of Normandy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Yolanda (Turri) Sharpe and brothers Patrick, Joseph, and John Sharpe and is survived by his loving wife, Lori (Wehlage), children Jim (Jessica), Dawn (Tony), and Anne (Joshua), and 6 granddaughters (Emily, Hannah, Julie, Jenna, Abigail, and Sophia).