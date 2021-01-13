Obituaries » James L. Olson

There will be no services.

James Lee Olson. Beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on January 13th, 2021 at the age of 76 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Olson; children, Angie (Todd Bricking) Poe-Bricking, Brian (Michelle) Olson, Sr. and Jeffery Olson; grandchildren, Brian Olson, Jr., Erin Olson, Jack Poe, Ryan Bricking and Abby Bricking; siblings, Marvin, Jerry and Bob Olson and Sally Hinton. He had many passions including boating, baking bread, and photography. His most important passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He cherished watching his grandchildren participate in activities ranging from softball, wrestling, basketball, and theater. His childlike spirit and photos of all our memorable events will be greatly missed.