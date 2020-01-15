Obituaries » James L. McKewen

James L. McKewen, 74, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020.

Jim (aka “Mac”) was born July 28, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Minna and James McKewen. At the age of 8, his family moved to New York.

He attended Aviation High School in Long Island City, New York and eventually went to work for Northeast Airlines and Delta Air Lines at the LaGuardia and Cincinnati airports. He retired from Delta after 31 years and then worked part time for Central Clinic in Cincinnati, Ohio until August 31, 2018.

Jim had the unique ability to entertain an audience with his storytelling which, combined with his dry sense of humor and quick wit, was well known and appreciated by all who knew him. He was blessed with a kind and

generous nature; always willing to lend a hand and fortunate to have made many lifelong friendships along the way (some as early as in grammar school) that remain strong today. He will genuinely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim loved classic cars, enjoyed taking his restored ‘66 Chevy Impala to car shows, and was an avid collector of both model cars and Diecast airplanes. He and his wife loved to travel by land and sea and they enjoyed many, many cruises both here and abroad.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara McKewen; his sister, Margaret Gail Justynski; his niece, Tracy Justyn; and great niece, McKenna Harris; along with many other extended family members and friends.

Cremation services were performed by Linneman Funeral Homes in Burlington, Kentucky. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.