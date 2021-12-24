Obituaries » James L. Cloud

Burial Date: December 29, 2021

James Leo Cloud, 90, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Jim was a graduate of Xavier High School, Xavier University and is a veteran of the United States Army. He is a retired U.S. Government employee.

Jim was born October 16, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Joseph F. Cloud and Helen (nee: Grogan) Cloud. He was preceded in death by his Daughter, Carolyn Goins, and his Siblings, Mary Lou Holmes, Helen Harrington, Martha Buzak, Agnes Morse and Joe Cloud.

Jim is survived by his Wife, Elaine Cloud of Fort Thomas, KY, Daughter, Cathy Cloud (Larry Stolte) of Fairfield Township, OH, Sons, Jim (Mary) Cloud of Louisville, KY, Michael (Pattie) Cloud of Flingsville, KY, Son in Law, Dave (Tammy) Goins of Lebanon, OH, Grandchildren, Steven Cloud, Laura Morgan, Nicholas Cloud and Benjamin Goins.

Memorial Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home, with Wayne Bradley, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Fort Thomas Parks and Recreation Department, In Memory of James L. Cloud, 950 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY 41075.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.