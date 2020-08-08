Obituaries » James L. Brierly

Burial Date: August 12, 2020 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY Aug. 12, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 47 times















Brierley, James LeRoy, 37, of Erlanger, Ky passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood August 8, 2020. James was the owner of Brierley Construction. He is preceded by his Parents; Hiram Lee Brierley and Brenda Lee Monell. James is survived by his Son; Ethan Brierley, Daughter; Kaitlyn Brierley, Brother; Ed Rottinghouse, Steve Rottinghouse, Sister; Kathy Rottinghouse, Step Father; David Toler, Grandchild; Graysen Lee White. Visitation will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere. Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.