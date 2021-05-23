Obituaries » James K. Warner

Obituary Viewed 10 times















James Keith Warner (born April 30, 1958) passed on May 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Constance, cousins Steve (Lori), Kyle, Lois and Wesley, Godson Konner, aunt Barbara, sisters-in-law Sonya & Kimberly (Mark), brother-in-law Chris (Rachel), nieces/nephews Eric, Robert, Joshua, Anisha, Taylor, Sarah, Meghan, Emma & Kylie and 11 great nieces/nephews. He was the only child of James Francis & Iva Lenora (nee Grissom) Warner who pre-deceased him. He was a graduate of Holy Cross Catholic High School, a gifted musician who attended College-Conservatory of Music – UC, received his certification as a Gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America and worked as a diamond setter; then went on to receive an Associate degree in Graphic Arts & a Bachelor in Business from NKU and ran his own printing/arts business prior to his retirement. There will be no funeral. Over the course of his life, Jimi adopted 13 rescue cats and loved them fiercely.