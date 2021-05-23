Obituaries » James K. Warner

James Keith Warner (born April 30, 1958) passed on May 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Constance, cousins Steve (Lori), Kyle, Lois and Wesley, Godson Konnor, aunt Barbara, sisters-in-law Sonya & Kimberly (Mark), brother-in-law Chris (Rachel), nieces/nephews Eric, Robert, Joshua, Anisha, Taylor, Sarah, Meghan, Emma & Kylie and 11 great nieces/nephews. He was the only child of James Francis & Iva Lenora (nee Grissom) Warner who pre-deceased him. He was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, a gifted musician who attended College-Conservatory of Music – UC, and went on to receive an Associate degree in Graphic Arts & a Bachelors in Business from NKU and ran his own company prior to his retirement. There will be no funeral. Over the course of his life, Jimi adopted 13 rescue cats and loved them fiercely.