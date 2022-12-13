Obituaries » James J. Wade

Burial Date: January 7, 2023 Highland United Methodist Church 314N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 7, 11 a.m.

James J. Wade, of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Dec. 13 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home. He was 90.

Jim, as many called him, was born in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, on Oct. 3, 1932, to the late Della Mariah Lowdermilk and Willard Lorn Wade. He excelled as a student and played on every boys sports team at Beechwood High School. After graduating from Harvard University, Jim served as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer in Germany at the end of World War II. He enjoyed working for IBM as a marketing manager for more than 30 years. Jim was also a former president and board member of the Campbell County YMCA and served as president elect of the Blue Ridge and Black Mountain YMCA chapters in North Carolina. Jim’s love for the Lord was reflected in his more than 60 years as a member of Highland Methodist Church, as well as his extensive service to Camp Ernst and Northern Kentucky Young Life.

Jim treasured his family and friends. He was fond of tennis matches, playing with his grandkids at the beach and showing his love through acts of service. He had a warm, quick wit, great singing voice and a knack for befriending people wherever he went.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 66 years, Geraldine “Jerry” Wade; brother, William Wade; sister-in-law, Ann Wade; and brother-in-law, Albert Moeller. He is survived by his three children, James Scott (Elizabeth) Wade, Alan (Patricia) Wade and Sarah (Jon) Beasey; brother, David Lorn (Barbara) Wade, and sister, Marie Moeller. Jim is also survived by his wonderful grandchildren, Emily (Dan) Liberto, Sarah and Anna Wade, and James and Daniel Beasey.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Highland United Methodist Church in Fort Thomas, followed by a funeral service there at 11 a.m. Memorials can be made to Northern Kentucky Young Life, 1806 Waverly Dr., Florence, Kentucky 41042, Camp Ernst, 7615 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, Kentucky 41005, and the Fort Thomas Education Foundation, P.O. Box 75090, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the family.