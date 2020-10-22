Obituaries » James J. McDonald, Sr.

Burial Date: October 28, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.

James J. McDonald, Sr., age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, KY.

Jim was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 9, 1939 to the late Edward and Evelyn McDonald. Jim retired as a letter carrier after 32 years and was a veteran having proudly served his country in the United States Army. He also attended St. Martins Catholic Church in Cincinnati for many years. In his spare time, he really enjoyed watching TV. His favorite thing to watch were sports and old westerns. Jim had a love/hate relationship for the bengals, or as he called them the “Bunglers”. Every Saturday his wife, Donna, would make a pot of chilli and prepare some good snacks to watch the sports channel. Jim was very passionate about history, he loved war movies and sharing his knowledge with others. Jim was a proud, devoted grandpa and he loved to spend time with his grandkids who will miss him dearly. Jim was very loved by the people around him, many will remember him as grumpy, but funny!

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his siblings, Joan (Joe) Blevins, Audrey (Richard) Johnson, Edward McDonald, Gerald McDonald, and Robert “Bob” McDonald. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 51 years, Donna McDonald; loving children, James J. “Jim” McDonald II, Richard “Rick” McDonald, and E.J. (Alex) McDonald; beloved grandchildren, Cody, Brannen (Laura), Ian, Sophia, and Daphne McDonald; brother, William “Bill” McDonald; sister-in-law, Marilyn McDonald; and many other friends and family members who will cherish Jim’s memory.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. The memorial service will begin at 6:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Jim’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 OR to Ruth Lyons Christmas Fund at https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the tribute wall tab above.

Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks.