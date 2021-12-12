Obituaries » James J. Hannon, III

James Joseph Hannon, III, entered into rest on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to his late parents, James Joseph Hannon, Jr. and Wanda Sturgeon. Joe retired from Geiger Construction as an Iron Worker from Local 44. Joe will be remembered for his love of his family and friends, sports, dirt track car racing, fishing, hunting, and telling stories (sometimes repeatedly). Spending time with family meant the most to him especially with his children and grandchildren, and you could always find him cheering them on in everything that they did. Left to celebrate Joe’s life and to cherish his memory are his soulmate, Launa Rogers; his children, Holly Jo Ward (Jeff) and James Hannon (Hannah); his stepson, Austin Rogers; his grandchildren, Jake and Caleb Hannon and Audrey and Alex Ward; and his brothers and sisters, Jeff Shields (Shelly), Cathy Combs (Tony), Rhonda Arlinghaus (Tony), Lori Lucas (Mike), and Bill “Chip” Sturgeon. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Cindy (Larry) Fields. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that were like family to him. A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Joe Hannon Memorial Fund at any 5/3 Bank location. The Joe Hannon Memorial Fund will be used to donate funds to charities dear to his heart.