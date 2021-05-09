Obituaries » James Goley

Burial Date: May 12, 2021 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Highway Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 May 12, 1 p.m.

James “Jim” Goley of Independence, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021 while surrounded by family and in the comfort of his own home. He was born in Florence, KY on November 29, 1931 to the late Walter and Odie Goley. Jim retired as a General Manager for Cincinnati Drum Service. Jim was very passionate about sports- especially basketball. He served as a KHASA referee for 20 years and was an avid UK basketball fan. He also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati reds. Jim and his wife, Connie loved to travel the country together. When he wasn’t busy seeing new places, he spent a lot of time working on his yard. Jim was a well-known man who will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer Goley and Robert Goley; and his sister, Ada Webb. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of almost 50 years, Connie Goley; children, Debbie (David) Martin, Paula Goley, Diann (Nick) Yelton, Dewain (Bobbie) Brock, and Ken (Joan) Brock; 9 beloved grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Arlene Montgomery; as well as many others who will cherish his memory.

A graveside service will be held for Jim on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.