Obituaries » James G. Lea

Burial Date: May 24, 2022 Vineyard Church 7101 Pleasant Valley Road Florence, KY 41042 May 24, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 61 times















James “Jim” Gary Lea, 73, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born January 29, 1949 in Covington, KY to the late James and Betty Lea. He attended and graduated from Covington Catholic High School before going on to the University of Kentucky where he obtained a bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering. He was UK’s biggest fan. Jim was a jack-of-all-trades and he loved working with his hands; he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and cutting his grass. Jim was also a faithful man, and his church was very important to him. He attended and was very active at Vineyard Church in Florence, KY. He served on their “media team” and also helped maintain the grounds by cutting the grass and cleaning up the landscaping. Jim was also involved with Team Challenge and formerly served as their treasurer of the Businessman Fellowship. He was also a family man. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he always put his family first. Jim is survived by his loving wife: Judie Lea (nee: Casebolt), his beloved daughter: Rachel (Chad) Wheeler, his cherished grandchildren: Xavier Lea, Avery Wheeler, Colt Wheeler and Merryweather Wheeler, his two brothers: Jerry (Beth) Lea and Mark (Paula) Lea, his cousins: Laurie Flenniken and Roy Flenniken, his sister-in-law: Lynda (Andrew) Macintyre, brother-in-laws: Tom Casebolt and Harry (Anne) Casebolt, and his nieces and nephews: Brian Lea, Megan Lea-Hemmer, Stephanie Healy, Jenny Alford, Marcus Lea and Alex Breen. A service will be held for Jim on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 5:00PM at Vineyard Church, 7101 Pleasant Valley Road, Florence, KY 41042. A public visitation will be held immediately following the service and will go until 8:00PM at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vineyard Church at the address listed above in honor of Jim.