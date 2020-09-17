Obituaries » James G. Kelley

James George Kelley was born September 27, 1939, to the late Anna (Weyer) and Clarence Kelley, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home in California, KY. Jim grew up in Cold Spring, where his parents were the caretakers of Saint Joseph Orphanage. He attended Saint Joseph Grade School and was a member of the first Freshman class of Saint Mary (now Bishop Brossart) High School where he was a volunteer. Jim was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Foresters, Holy Name Society and the Mariners. He married the love of his life, Judith Holtz Kelley, in 1960. Jim worked for GE for 37 years before retiring to his family farm in California, KY, which he lovingly referred to as “Rocky Top, Kentucky”. Jim’s family was his pride and joy. He loved spending his time camping, farming, entertaining, and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Jim felt a deep devotion to the Virgin Mary. Praying the Rosary, often with his family, brought him comfort many, many times over the course of his life. Jim is reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Judy, and his sons, Joseph and James “Jimmy” Allen. He is survived by his daughters Julie (David) Rauch, Jean (John) Neltner, Jane (Joe) Heil, Joyce (Greg) Owens, JoAnn (Rocky) Nassano, and daughter-in-law Shelly Kelley, as well as 24 loving grandchildren (all of whom were “his favorite”), and 16 (soon to be 18) great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Anna Mae Zink, Clarence Kelley, Raymond Kelley and Bill Stewart, and was preceded in death by sisters Stella Zink and Thelma Kelley. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bishop Brossart High school in Memory of Jim and Judy Kelley, 4 Grove Street, Alexandria, Kentucky 41001. Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring with Msgr. Gerald Reinersman, celebrant. Mass will be Live Streaming on Jim Kelley’s youtube channel. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required.