Obituaries » James G. Frommeyer

Burial Date: March 4, 2022 St. Stephen Cemetery 1523 Alexandria Pk Fort Thomas, KY 41075 March 4, 1 p.m.

James George Frommeyer, 86, of Florence, passed away on Friday, February 11th at Florence Park Care Center. James was born July 4th, 1935 to Jacob and Ottilia (nee. Raum) Frommeyer. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and worked as a salesman. He loved sailing, vintage cars and working outside. James was preceded in death by his wife Peggy (nee: Brandonsmith) Frommeyer, his parents and brothers, Jack, Ray, Carl, Bud & Eddie. He is survived by his sister, Rosemary Miglio. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday March 4th at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. A celebration of life will be held at Prospect Point, Prospect Point Drive, ViIla Hills, KY. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.