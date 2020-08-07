Obituaries » James G. Alls

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 12, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Independence, KY Aug. 12, 1 p.m.

James Garnett Alls, 93, of Independence, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a WWII Navy veteran, submarine # 250 U.S.S Flier. James was a retired maintenance, engraving and printing employee with the U. S. Mint. He was a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, also a Mason, Shriner, Scottish Rite, American Legion and Life member of the VFW.

Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bernice Alls; his first wife Vivian Margarita Hughson and his step daughter Tammy Booth. Survived by his wife Phyllis Appel Alls; daughters Sharon (Ray) Matthews and Jacqueline (Wayne) Kornegay; sons James (Cheryl) Alls and Malcolm (Priscilla) Alls; step daughter Dee (Ed) Mershon; step son Tab (Pam) Appel; his brother Gale (Evelyn) Alls; two grandsons Curtis Mathews and James Kornegay; Twelve granddaughters Crystal Hale, Amanda Mercier, Melina Downs, Melissa Cousins, Shannon Johnson, Nicole Kornegay, Kerry Palmer, Jennifer Gossett, Erin Alls, Chelsea Greer, Charlene Rhatican and Alexandria Burton; thirty great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Visitation 11 am – 1 pm followed by funeral at 1 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME INDEPENDENCE. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Jeffersonton, VA.

Memorials to First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, KY 41005