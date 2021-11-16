Obituaries » James F West

James “Jim” F. West, Jr., died November 16, 2021, at age 74.

James was a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

He retired after 35 years in Economic Development and Association Management, serving in Columbus, Georgia, Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati and Augusta, Georgia.

He became the First Executive Director of the Tri-County Economic Development Corporation, which he established to serve Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

During his tenure of 11 years there, Tri-ED was named the top US economic development organization for three years. He also formulated a state-wide, local option license fee on rental cars to fund the operations of local development organizations.

He received many awards in his professional life and was named to Outstanding Young Men of America, early in his career.

In retirement, he offered free classes on basic computer skills to area residents through a ministry of First Baptist Church of Augusta. He also provided in-home computer maintenance services for the elderly and shut-ins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Connie Prescott West, his daughter Mary Kelly West Smith (Brian); grandchildren: Jasper and Vivian Smith (Brentwood, TN); and sister: Judy Jacobs (Venice, FL). He is preceded in death by his parents: Beth Powell West and James F. West, Sr.

His family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for him throughout his short battle with cancer.

A private family graveside service will be held at Westover Memorial Park and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of your choice.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.