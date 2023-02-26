Obituaries » James E. Trumble

Burial Date: March 27, 2023

James Edmund Trumble, 87, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023.

James was born on February 6th, 1936 and grew up in Elsmere KY. He served in the Airforce as an Airman in the 31st Supply Squadron. Upon his return he married Alma Jean Sluder on July 18, 1958 and went on to have 3 daughters. James worked as a meat cutter in a packing facility. He lived a full life and enjoyed the beauty of nature, he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is preceeded in death by his wife, Alma Trumble (Sluder), father Thomas Trumble, mother Barbara Trumble (Ellis)

Brothers, Thomas and George Trumble and sister Mary McCade Melbray.

James is survived by his daughters Theresa O’Brien (Glenn), Jeanine Lane (Tommy) and Anissa Harris (Randy), 6 grandsons, James Simpson, David Hersh, Shane Moeves, Tyler Moeves, Nicholas Snow and Michael Egan. And 2 granddaughters Shannon Potter and Rebecca Wade. 16 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.

A graveside ceremony will be held at 12:00 on March 7, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger KY.

* Flower donations should be delivered to the cemetery.