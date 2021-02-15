Obituaries » James E. Legner

Burial Date: February 22, 2021

James Eugene Legner, 60 of Latonia, Kentucky passed away on February 15, 2021. James was born August 30, 1960 in Greenville, South Carolina to William and Barbara Strange Legner. James was always helping people. He loved his flowers and garden and received the Beautification Award from Covington. He loved his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Legner, Sr. Survived by his Wife, Vickie (nee Smith) Legner, Daughters, Betty Jo Crafton, Jamie (Mike) Williams, Grandchildren, Nikki Miller, Momoh Sammie Jr., Brothers, Jason Legner, Joe Legner, Mike Legner, Sisters, Tonya Dukat, and Cathy Anderson. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp – Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, Kentucky, service will follow at 1:00 pm with Bob Hartman officiating. Masks are required and guests are asked to abide by social distancing standards. Burial will take place in Linden Grove Cemetery, Covington, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the SPCA of Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223-2518.