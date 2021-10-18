Obituaries » James E. Graham

A Celebration of Life for James will be held at the convenience of the family.

James E. Graham, 81, of Crescent Springs, KY passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 8th, 1940 to James L. and Dorothy (nee: Ireland) Graham. He graduated from Boone County High School where he excelled at any sport he tried. He lettered in football & basketball, but most importantly met and married his high school sweetheart in 1957 & started a family. Mr. Graham’s passions were work and family. It was clear in the way he tackled life. He worked his way up at Cincinnati Floor Co. from Carpenter to Top Salesman. He then went to work with his father at Woodcraft Mfg. Co. It wasn’t long before he bought the company and moved it to a better larger location and taking it in new directions. He was always involved in school activities, being President of the PTA and then running the Athletic Boosters. He took the family on camping and hiking trips along with vacations in Washington D.C. to see the Smithsonian and Arlington National Cemetery or to Florida to fish and visit family or check out P.T. Barnum’s house of Barnum & Bailey Circus. Golf also had a special place in his heart, so much that he would go to Scotland to play. James is survived by his loving wife of 64yrs, Darlena (nee: Chatham) Graham and their children, James R. Graham and Wendy Graham Hill along with 3 grandchildren, James M. Graham, Dana Graham and Nichole Launder and 6 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for James will be held at the convenience of the family.